506 N Juanita Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Newer detached townhome on a quiet Redondo street. Beautiful two story entry. First floor features two bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath, laundry room and access to the lovely landscaped back yard. The second level provides a great room style living room with fireplace opening to a balcony, dining room, a knock out kitchen with Viking appliances, granite counters, copious cabinets and an impressive center island with seating and a pretty powder room. The master suite also occupies this floor with it’s spa like master bath, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, walk in closet and breezy balcony. Topping it all off is the third level loft space perfect for lounging, gaming, working or as a fourth bedroom with full bath, adjacent to the super sized sun deck! Wood floors, crown molding, beautiful iron stair railings, lots of storage, double car garage. You will be happy to call it home!