All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 506 N Juanita Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
506 N Juanita Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:15 PM

506 N Juanita Avenue

506 North Juanita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

506 North Juanita Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Newer detached townhome on a quiet Redondo street. Beautiful two story entry. First floor features two bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath, laundry room and access to the lovely landscaped back yard. The second level provides a great room style living room with fireplace opening to a balcony, dining room, a knock out kitchen with Viking appliances, granite counters, copious cabinets and an impressive center island with seating and a pretty powder room. The master suite also occupies this floor with it’s spa like master bath, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, walk in closet and breezy balcony. Topping it all off is the third level loft space perfect for lounging, gaming, working or as a fourth bedroom with full bath, adjacent to the super sized sun deck! Wood floors, crown molding, beautiful iron stair railings, lots of storage, double car garage. You will be happy to call it home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 N Juanita Avenue have any available units?
506 N Juanita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 506 N Juanita Avenue have?
Some of 506 N Juanita Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 N Juanita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
506 N Juanita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 N Juanita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 506 N Juanita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 506 N Juanita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 506 N Juanita Avenue offers parking.
Does 506 N Juanita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 N Juanita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 N Juanita Avenue have a pool?
No, 506 N Juanita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 506 N Juanita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 506 N Juanita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 506 N Juanita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 N Juanita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 506 N Juanita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 N Juanita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles