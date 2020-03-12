All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

501 Avenue G - 10

501 Avenue G · (530) 576-5378
Location

501 Avenue G, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
!!! LEASE SPECIAL !!!

$500 off first months rent AND the $100 a month rent reduction for the first 12 months of tenancy

Application fee waived

Completely Renovated!!!

Clean, Large 3 bed 2 bath apartment located in Riviera Village area of South Redondo. Unit features new paint throughout. Laminate flooring, 3 good sized bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen includes a stove and dishwasher. Location is perfect walking distance to beach, shopping, restaurants, and schools. shared laundry onsite as well as 1 car shared garage. Pets may be considered. Call to set up a viewing.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FRmDLyvD6DC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Avenue G - 10 have any available units?
501 Avenue G - 10 has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 501 Avenue G - 10 have?
Some of 501 Avenue G - 10's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Avenue G - 10 currently offering any rent specials?
501 Avenue G - 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Avenue G - 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Avenue G - 10 is pet friendly.
Does 501 Avenue G - 10 offer parking?
Yes, 501 Avenue G - 10 does offer parking.
Does 501 Avenue G - 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Avenue G - 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Avenue G - 10 have a pool?
No, 501 Avenue G - 10 does not have a pool.
Does 501 Avenue G - 10 have accessible units?
No, 501 Avenue G - 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Avenue G - 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Avenue G - 10 has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Avenue G - 10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Avenue G - 10 does not have units with air conditioning.
