501 Avenue G - 10

$500 off first months rent AND the $100 a month rent reduction for the first 12 months of tenancy



Clean, Large 3 bed 2 bath apartment located in Riviera Village area of South Redondo. Unit features new paint throughout. Laminate flooring, 3 good sized bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen includes a stove and dishwasher. Location is perfect walking distance to beach, shopping, restaurants, and schools. shared laundry onsite as well as 1 car shared garage. Pets may be considered. Call to set up a viewing.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FRmDLyvD6DC