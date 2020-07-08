500 N Paulina Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Convenience and location at its best! Nice, cozy, well-maintained 3 bed and 1 bath home located on a large hill-top, corner lot, rare in this neighborhood. Walk to all 3 highly rated schools nearby: Beryl Heights Elementary, Parras Middle, and Redondo Union high school. Incredible ocean breezes but the newer HVAC ready to use if want. The home has been recently painted inside and out, crown-molding added in the living room, renovated bathroom, and refinished original hardwood floors. Enjoy the jacuzzi spa and a storage shed in back. Behind that is a lush park-like backyard with a Meyer lemon tree, flower beds, and a beautiful pepper tree. Plenty of open grass space for kids and dogs to run and play on! Don't miss this one!