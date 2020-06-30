429 S Broadway

Amenities

Ready for Spring & Summer fun at the beach. This awesome townhouse has a great location on one of the most desired tree lined streets in Redondo Beach. Two blocks to the beach. This home is sunny and bright has new blinds throughout and beautiful tile floors that resemble barn wood floors throughout. High ceilings recessed lighting, a gas fireplace in the spacious living room with a large sliding glass door leading to front patio is perfect for entertaining. There are two master bedrooms each with their own baths and extra large closets. The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, new s/s hood, lots of storage and beautiful quartz counters. The bright and open kitchen has a breakfast counter plus a casual dining room or you can make that space a home office or den. The unit also has a separate formal dining room overlooking the living area and patio. LG washer & dryer included in individual laundry area conveniently located on the same floor as the bedrooms. Two car garage with direct access. There's plenty of extra parking on the street on Broadway plus there are three guest parking spots in this delightful small 16 unit complex. Excellent schools and restaurants, shopping nearby. Sorry NO PETS.