407 Anita Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

A Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Town Home In Redondo Beach!!! Just East of PCH/ 1/2 Mile From Redondo Beach This Stunning Town Home Has

Ocean Views Of Malibu & Palos Verdes!! Three stories/three very large balconies on each level, one with a fire pit that comes with the property left as a courtesy for you to enjoy! Oversized two car garage, an attic for additional storage & a finished basement/bonus room off the garage! This home has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout with carpet tiles in most of the bedroom, the plantation shutters & vaulted ceilings truly give it that "at home" feel. With 2605 Sq. Ft of living space alone, equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave & washer/dryer hookups.



***Register to see it at your convenience by calling Christina at (310) 200-5584***

**Pets May Be Considered**

**Security Deposit Equivalent to One Months Rent, 1st Months Rent In Full Due Upon Move In**

**Gas & Electricity Paid By Tenant/HOA Fees Paid By Owner & Water, Trash, Sewer Paid By HOA**