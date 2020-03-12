All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 407 Anita Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
407 Anita Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

407 Anita Street

407 Anita St · (310) 294-8722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

407 Anita St, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2605 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Town Home In Redondo Beach!!! Just East of PCH/ 1/2 Mile From Redondo Beach This Stunning Town Home Has
Ocean Views Of Malibu & Palos Verdes!! Three stories/three very large balconies on each level, one with a fire pit that comes with the property left as a courtesy for you to enjoy! Oversized two car garage, an attic for additional storage & a finished basement/bonus room off the garage! This home has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout with carpet tiles in most of the bedroom, the plantation shutters & vaulted ceilings truly give it that "at home" feel. With 2605 Sq. Ft of living space alone, equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave & washer/dryer hookups.

***Register to see it at your convenience by calling Christina at (310) 200-5584***
**Pets May Be Considered**
**Security Deposit Equivalent to One Months Rent, 1st Months Rent In Full Due Upon Move In**
**Gas & Electricity Paid By Tenant/HOA Fees Paid By Owner & Water, Trash, Sewer Paid By HOA**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Anita Street have any available units?
407 Anita Street has a unit available for $5,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 407 Anita Street have?
Some of 407 Anita Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Anita Street currently offering any rent specials?
407 Anita Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Anita Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 Anita Street is pet friendly.
Does 407 Anita Street offer parking?
Yes, 407 Anita Street does offer parking.
Does 407 Anita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Anita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Anita Street have a pool?
No, 407 Anita Street does not have a pool.
Does 407 Anita Street have accessible units?
No, 407 Anita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Anita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Anita Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Anita Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 407 Anita Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 407 Anita Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity