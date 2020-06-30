400 Diamond Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rare opportunity to lease this beautiful bright and airy 2,300 sq TOWNHOME just steps from the beach! 4 bedrooms, 3 baths plus loft which can be used as a bedroom, office, playroom etc. and private deck. Living room with F/P and deck. Beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful H/W bamboo and travertine floors throughout. Luxurious master suite with F/P, O/V peek and spacious master bath. Central A/C, vaulted ceilings, wet bar, crown moldings, skylights and so much more. 2 car garage plus additional 4 more parking! Wonderful location and walking distance to everything!!