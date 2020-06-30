All apartments in Redondo Beach
400 Diamond Street

400 Diamond Street · No Longer Available
Location

400 Diamond Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Rare opportunity to lease this beautiful bright and airy 2,300 sq TOWNHOME just steps from the beach! 4 bedrooms, 3 baths plus loft which can be used as a bedroom, office, playroom etc. and private deck. Living room with F/P and deck. Beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful H/W bamboo and travertine floors throughout. Luxurious master suite with F/P, O/V peek and spacious master bath. Central A/C, vaulted ceilings, wet bar, crown moldings, skylights and so much more. 2 car garage plus additional 4 more parking! Wonderful location and walking distance to everything!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Diamond Street have any available units?
400 Diamond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 400 Diamond Street have?
Some of 400 Diamond Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Diamond Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 Diamond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Diamond Street pet-friendly?
No, 400 Diamond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 400 Diamond Street offer parking?
Yes, 400 Diamond Street offers parking.
Does 400 Diamond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Diamond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Diamond Street have a pool?
No, 400 Diamond Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 Diamond Street have accessible units?
No, 400 Diamond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Diamond Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Diamond Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Diamond Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 400 Diamond Street has units with air conditioning.

