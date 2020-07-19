All apartments in Redondo Beach
335 Avenue F

335 Avenue F, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
air conditioning
recently renovated
parking
garage
Picture perfect in every way – awesome location, the tree-lined street, the meticulously remodeled home. This is the true California experience – soak in the sunshine, take a peek of the ocean from your dining room window, and feel the evening breeze as you enjoy the twinkling light view of the Palos Verdes hills. With a walk score of 87, the beach bike path, and tons of restaurants a few minutes away, this move-in-ready practically brand new sparkling home is a true find. Park your electric vehicle in the garage and stay local. – After all, this is your new year-round vacation spot! Check out the supplements for a list of all the amazing upgrades and special features of this picture-perfect home. New A/C and Custom Landscaping!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 335 Avenue F have any available units?
335 Avenue F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 335 Avenue F currently offering any rent specials?
335 Avenue F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Avenue F pet-friendly?
No, 335 Avenue F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 335 Avenue F offer parking?
Yes, 335 Avenue F offers parking.
Does 335 Avenue F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Avenue F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Avenue F have a pool?
No, 335 Avenue F does not have a pool.
Does 335 Avenue F have accessible units?
No, 335 Avenue F does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Avenue F have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Avenue F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Avenue F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 335 Avenue F has units with air conditioning.
