335 Avenue F

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Picture perfect in every way – awesome location, the tree-lined street, the meticulously remodeled home. This is the true California experience – soak in the sunshine, take a peek of the ocean from your dining room window, and feel the evening breeze as you enjoy the twinkling light view of the Palos Verdes hills. With a walk score of 87, the beach bike path, and tons of restaurants a few minutes away, this move-in-ready practically brand new sparkling home is a true find. Park your electric vehicle in the garage and stay local. – After all, this is your new year-round vacation spot! Check out the supplements for a list of all the amazing upgrades and special features of this picture-perfect home. New A/C and Custom Landscaping!