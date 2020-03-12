326 Avenue F

Amenities

Fabulous newly remodeled home with stunning ocean views in the popular Avenues of South Redondo Beach. You’ll love cooking and entertaining in your newly updated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful landscaping with new sod and sprinklers outline the front yard. Gleaming newly refinished hardwood floors with a bright open floor plan direct you to the quant living room with a wood burning fireplace, perfect for social gatherings. There are three nicely sized bedrooms that feature plenty of closet space. Just down the hall is a washer and dryer in the house. The large backyard offers a lovely landscaped yard and huge deck. You’ll never miss a visitor with your ring doorbell. With a nice finished garage that sports an electric car charger, you’ll have plenty of space to unload your surfboards or make your in-home yoga studio. This home screams beach living. Close proximity to the Riviera Village, restaurants and boutique shopping. Close proximity to the beach, Riviera Village and award winning schools.