Redondo Beach, CA
326 Avenue F
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

326 Avenue F

326 Avenue F · No Longer Available
Location

326 Avenue F, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
yoga
Fabulous newly remodeled home with stunning ocean views in the popular Avenues of South Redondo Beach. You’ll love cooking and entertaining in your newly updated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful landscaping with new sod and sprinklers outline the front yard. Gleaming newly refinished hardwood floors with a bright open floor plan direct you to the quant living room with a wood burning fireplace, perfect for social gatherings. There are three nicely sized bedrooms that feature plenty of closet space. Just down the hall is a washer and dryer in the house. The large backyard offers a lovely landscaped yard and huge deck. You’ll never miss a visitor with your ring doorbell. With a nice finished garage that sports an electric car charger, you’ll have plenty of space to unload your surfboards or make your in-home yoga studio. This home screams beach living. Close proximity to the Riviera Village, restaurants and boutique shopping. Close proximity to the beach, Riviera Village and award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Avenue F have any available units?
326 Avenue F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 326 Avenue F have?
Some of 326 Avenue F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Avenue F currently offering any rent specials?
326 Avenue F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Avenue F pet-friendly?
No, 326 Avenue F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 326 Avenue F offer parking?
Yes, 326 Avenue F does offer parking.
Does 326 Avenue F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 Avenue F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Avenue F have a pool?
No, 326 Avenue F does not have a pool.
Does 326 Avenue F have accessible units?
No, 326 Avenue F does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Avenue F have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 Avenue F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 Avenue F have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 Avenue F does not have units with air conditioning.
