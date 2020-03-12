All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:05 AM

317 Garnet Street

317 Garnet Street · No Longer Available
Location

317 Garnet Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

Lovely South Redondo Beach townhouse for rent! Formerly the model unit; very spacious with 2488 square feet. The main level has the living room, dining area, large kitchen and a powder room. This level has maple hardwood floors, recessed lights, and high ceilings in the living room. The kitchen features granite countertops, an island, and a large eat-in area; the kitchen opens to the sun-filled family room. The second level has three bedrooms (one of which is currently set up as an office with a useful built-in desk and storage), a bathroom, and the laundry room (washer/dryer included). The spacious master suite occupies the top floor - with built-in side tables, a walk-in closet, and a large en suite bathroom with double vanity, travertine stonework, and a jacuzzi tub. All bedrooms and hallways have new composite plank floors. The townhouse has an attached two car garage and a very large bonus room/storage room on the ground level. The unit comes with a private patio at the front entry. Outstanding location just blocks to the beach and minutes to shopping, dining, schools, and freeways! No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Garnet Street have any available units?
317 Garnet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 317 Garnet Street have?
Some of 317 Garnet Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Garnet Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 Garnet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Garnet Street pet-friendly?
No, 317 Garnet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 317 Garnet Street offer parking?
Yes, 317 Garnet Street offers parking.
Does 317 Garnet Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 Garnet Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Garnet Street have a pool?
No, 317 Garnet Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 Garnet Street have accessible units?
No, 317 Garnet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Garnet Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Garnet Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Garnet Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Garnet Street does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

