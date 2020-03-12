317 Garnet Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely South Redondo Beach townhouse for rent! Formerly the model unit; very spacious with 2488 square feet. The main level has the living room, dining area, large kitchen and a powder room. This level has maple hardwood floors, recessed lights, and high ceilings in the living room. The kitchen features granite countertops, an island, and a large eat-in area; the kitchen opens to the sun-filled family room. The second level has three bedrooms (one of which is currently set up as an office with a useful built-in desk and storage), a bathroom, and the laundry room (washer/dryer included). The spacious master suite occupies the top floor - with built-in side tables, a walk-in closet, and a large en suite bathroom with double vanity, travertine stonework, and a jacuzzi tub. All bedrooms and hallways have new composite plank floors. The townhouse has an attached two car garage and a very large bonus room/storage room on the ground level. The unit comes with a private patio at the front entry. Outstanding location just blocks to the beach and minutes to shopping, dining, schools, and freeways! No pets.