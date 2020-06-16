315 Garnet Street

Amenities

Furnished or unfurnished? That is the question. Call Kevin DaSilva for detials. Rent it unfurnished at the lower rate, or furnished at the higher rate. That's right, not only are you three blocks from the beach with a view of the ocean, and in one of the best school districts in the country, but you also get to choose which beds, couches, tables, chairs and dressers you want to keep during your lease term. Built in 2000, this townhouse is perfect for anyone who needs three or four bedrooms, lots of open space, an attached two car garage on the beach side of PCH, clean, wood cabinet kitchen with granite counters, and a master bedroom and bathroom that span the entire top floor.