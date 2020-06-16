All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:34 AM

315 Garnet Street

315 Garnet Street · (310) 528-7708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

315 Garnet Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2439 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Furnished or unfurnished? That is the question. Call Kevin DaSilva for detials. Rent it unfurnished at the lower rate, or furnished at the higher rate. That's right, not only are you three blocks from the beach with a view of the ocean, and in one of the best school districts in the country, but you also get to choose which beds, couches, tables, chairs and dressers you want to keep during your lease term. Built in 2000, this townhouse is perfect for anyone who needs three or four bedrooms, lots of open space, an attached two car garage on the beach side of PCH, clean, wood cabinet kitchen with granite counters, and a master bedroom and bathroom that span the entire top floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Garnet Street have any available units?
315 Garnet Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 315 Garnet Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 Garnet Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Garnet Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 Garnet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 315 Garnet Street offer parking?
Yes, 315 Garnet Street does offer parking.
Does 315 Garnet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Garnet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Garnet Street have a pool?
No, 315 Garnet Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 Garnet Street have accessible units?
No, 315 Garnet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Garnet Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Garnet Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Garnet Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Garnet Street does not have units with air conditioning.
