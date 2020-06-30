310 S Emerald Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great South Redondo "Designer-style" Townhome, located 1 block from the "Ocean and Redondo Pier". Two Master Suites, 2 1/2 Baths. Open floor-plan, remodeled kitchen with Granite countertops, custom cabinets, pull-out drawers in the pantry and stainless steel appliances and movable center island. Recessed lighting through out with crown and base moldings. Slate surrounds the home. Each master suite has a private luxurious bathroom. High ceilings and custom cabinetry in the walk-in closets. Refrigerator,dishwasher, gas oven & built-in microwave/double oven. Plantation shutters on windows and doors and bamboo hardwood floors. Custom wrought iron and wood on staircases and dining area separation, travertine tiles , central vac system and a stacked stone fireplace. 12' x 15' Bonus room off garage. Water softener, state of the art washer and dryer upstairs near bedrooms. Garage has rubber flooring and garage walls are carpeted and comfortable. A balcony off kitchen and private and enclosed front patio. It's gorgeous inside!