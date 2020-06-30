All apartments in Redondo Beach
310 S Emerald Street

310 Emerald St · No Longer Available
Location

310 Emerald St, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great South Redondo "Designer-style" Townhome, located 1 block from the "Ocean and Redondo Pier". Two Master Suites, 2 1/2 Baths. Open floor-plan, remodeled kitchen with Granite countertops, custom cabinets, pull-out drawers in the pantry and stainless steel appliances and movable center island. Recessed lighting through out with crown and base moldings. Slate surrounds the home. Each master suite has a private luxurious bathroom. High ceilings and custom cabinetry in the walk-in closets. Refrigerator,dishwasher, gas oven & built-in microwave/double oven. Plantation shutters on windows and doors and bamboo hardwood floors. Custom wrought iron and wood on staircases and dining area separation, travertine tiles , central vac system and a stacked stone fireplace. 12' x 15' Bonus room off garage. Water softener, state of the art washer and dryer upstairs near bedrooms. Garage has rubber flooring and garage walls are carpeted and comfortable. A balcony off kitchen and private and enclosed front patio. It's gorgeous inside!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 S Emerald Street have any available units?
310 S Emerald Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 310 S Emerald Street have?
Some of 310 S Emerald Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 S Emerald Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 S Emerald Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 S Emerald Street pet-friendly?
No, 310 S Emerald Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 310 S Emerald Street offer parking?
Yes, 310 S Emerald Street offers parking.
Does 310 S Emerald Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 S Emerald Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 S Emerald Street have a pool?
No, 310 S Emerald Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 S Emerald Street have accessible units?
No, 310 S Emerald Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 S Emerald Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 S Emerald Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 S Emerald Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 S Emerald Street does not have units with air conditioning.

