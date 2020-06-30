2616 Nelson Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Front Unit Townhouse For Lease within walking distance of Shops and Restaurants. Garage and Front Door Entry takes you to 1st Floor Bedrooms. Large Master has it's own Bath with Spa Tub and Separate Shower and Double Sinks. Light and Bright Spacious Living Room and Kitchen is upstairs. 2 Dining Areas. Wood Floors, Fireplace and wonderful cross breezes from the West. 2 full Bathrooms downstairs and a Large Half Bath is Upstairs. Lots of Light! Outdoor Balcony is perfect for entertaining, relaxing, maybe a Hammock. Balcony has a gas hookup for a BBQ and hose bib. Drainage goes into a gutter. Great location and available now. 2 Car Garage with additional parking outside of the Garage and on the Street. Sorry No Pets, no Smokers, no 'Roommates', we are looking for an Individual (kids okay) or Couple with or without Children. No Bankruptcies and a good job history.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2616-nelson-ave-redondo-beach-ca-90278-usa/23800776-bd6c-4570-9614-346113dbc207



No Pets Allowed



