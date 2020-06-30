All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

2616 Nelson Avenue

2616 Nelson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2616 Nelson Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Front Unit Townhouse For Lease within walking distance of Shops and Restaurants. Garage and Front Door Entry takes you to 1st Floor Bedrooms. Large Master has it's own Bath with Spa Tub and Separate Shower and Double Sinks. Light and Bright Spacious Living Room and Kitchen is upstairs. 2 Dining Areas. Wood Floors, Fireplace and wonderful cross breezes from the West. 2 full Bathrooms downstairs and a Large Half Bath is Upstairs. Lots of Light! Outdoor Balcony is perfect for entertaining, relaxing, maybe a Hammock. Balcony has a gas hookup for a BBQ and hose bib. Drainage goes into a gutter. Great location and available now. 2 Car Garage with additional parking outside of the Garage and on the Street. Sorry No Pets, no Smokers, no 'Roommates', we are looking for an Individual (kids okay) or Couple with or without Children. No Bankruptcies and a good job history.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2616-nelson-ave-redondo-beach-ca-90278-usa/23800776-bd6c-4570-9614-346113dbc207

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5248405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Nelson Avenue have any available units?
2616 Nelson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2616 Nelson Avenue have?
Some of 2616 Nelson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 Nelson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Nelson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Nelson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2616 Nelson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2616 Nelson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2616 Nelson Avenue offers parking.
Does 2616 Nelson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2616 Nelson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Nelson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2616 Nelson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2616 Nelson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2616 Nelson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Nelson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2616 Nelson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2616 Nelson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2616 Nelson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

