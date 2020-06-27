All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
2603 Vanderbilt Lane
2603 Vanderbilt Lane

2603 Vanderbilt Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2603 Vanderbilt Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Partially Remodeled, Bright & Spacious Townhouse w/ Amazing Living Space, Large Deck & 2-Car Garage Close to Shopping & 5 Mins to Beach!
* 3BR / 2.5BA
* Approx. 1600 Sq Ft
* 2-Car Garage
* Large Deck off Living Area
* Amazing Living Space w/ Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings, 1/2 Bath & Slider to Large Deck
* Large, Updated Kitchen w/ Brand New (Quartz Countertops, Tile Backsplash, Oven/Micro & Hood), Stovetop, D/W & Lots of Cabinet/Counter space
* Huge Master w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Wall-to-Wall Mirrored Closet & Attached Bath
* Good Sized 1st & 2nd Bedrooms w/ Mirrored Closets on Lower Level w/ Shared Hallway Bathroom
* Laundry Room w/ Addl Storage
* Laminate, Tile & Carpet
* One Way Street Close to Schools, Shopping, Easy Freeway Access & 5 Mins to Beach!
* Truly Must See to Appreciate!
* Water, Trash & Gardener Pd

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 Vanderbilt Lane have any available units?
2603 Vanderbilt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2603 Vanderbilt Lane have?
Some of 2603 Vanderbilt Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 Vanderbilt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2603 Vanderbilt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 Vanderbilt Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2603 Vanderbilt Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2603 Vanderbilt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2603 Vanderbilt Lane offers parking.
Does 2603 Vanderbilt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 Vanderbilt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 Vanderbilt Lane have a pool?
No, 2603 Vanderbilt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2603 Vanderbilt Lane have accessible units?
No, 2603 Vanderbilt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 Vanderbilt Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2603 Vanderbilt Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 Vanderbilt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2603 Vanderbilt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
