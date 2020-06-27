2603 Vanderbilt Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Partially Remodeled, Bright & Spacious Townhouse w/ Amazing Living Space, Large Deck & 2-Car Garage Close to Shopping & 5 Mins to Beach!

* 3BR / 2.5BA

* Approx. 1600 Sq Ft

* 2-Car Garage

* Large Deck off Living Area

* Amazing Living Space w/ Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings, 1/2 Bath & Slider to Large Deck

* Large, Updated Kitchen w/ Brand New (Quartz Countertops, Tile Backsplash, Oven/Micro & Hood), Stovetop, D/W & Lots of Cabinet/Counter space

* Huge Master w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Wall-to-Wall Mirrored Closet & Attached Bath

* Good Sized 1st & 2nd Bedrooms w/ Mirrored Closets on Lower Level w/ Shared Hallway Bathroom

* Laundry Room w/ Addl Storage

* Laminate, Tile & Carpet

* One Way Street Close to Schools, Shopping, Easy Freeway Access & 5 Mins to Beach!

* Truly Must See to Appreciate!

* Water, Trash & Gardener Pd