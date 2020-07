Amenities

on-site laundry garage pool bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Come see this cozy two bedroom one bath apartment in North Redondo! Very comfortably sized bedrooms and plenty of storage space. Freshly painted and new flooring installed. Community includes a pool and BBQ for residents to use as well as laundry on site. Great opportunity for anyone looking to move into the much sought after Redondo Beach Unified School District. Enjoy Perry Park just 0.2mi away, South Bay Galleria a half mile away, and 405 access less than 2mi away!