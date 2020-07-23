All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

2512 Armour Lane

2512 Armour Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Armour Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom home with spacious yard and RV parking. - Features of this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home include new paint and carpet, laminate wood floors in the living room, a front, grassy yard and a spacious rear yard. The kitchen has been updated with tile floors and has a dishwasher, gas range, microwave and courtesy refrigerator. The master bedroom has access to the outside patio with laundry hookups. All the bedrooms have new carpet and ceiling fans. One car garage plus driveway parking in the front and RV/boat parking in the rear yard, off the alley. Conveniently located close to grocery and retail stores plus Starbucks and several eateries.
No smoking, no pets. Please contact Marine View Mgmt for a viewing appointment at 310-373-3599.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4921124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Armour Lane have any available units?
2512 Armour Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2512 Armour Lane have?
Some of 2512 Armour Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Armour Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Armour Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Armour Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2512 Armour Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2512 Armour Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Armour Lane offers parking.
Does 2512 Armour Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Armour Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Armour Lane have a pool?
No, 2512 Armour Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Armour Lane have accessible units?
No, 2512 Armour Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Armour Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Armour Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 Armour Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 Armour Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
