Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3
Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:07 AM

2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3

2511 Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2511 Grant Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Redondo Beach townhouse. This lovely home with hardwood floors and crown moldings throughout. Bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Fully remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances (stove, micro/hood,dishwasher) and bright skylight. Recessed lighting and upgraded Pex pipe. The large living room offers a beautiful chandelier, a fireplace that opens up to a private patio. Renovated master bedroom with walk-in closet , luxurious dual vanity and double spa shower with stone tub and walls. Your master bedroom not only comes with a walk in closet it also offers access to the deck . This unit comes with washer and dryer. For your convenience, this townhouse comes with a private 2-car garage . And private backyard. Tons of storage room. A stunning unit that must be seen! Close to popular shopping and dining, and great local schools!

For self showing please visit our website at www.harborpm.com, click 'properties for rent', go to 'enter property yourself', and follow instructions. For more information please contact Gabby or Christina at (310)200-5584 or call (310)831-0123.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3 have any available units?
2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3 have?
Some of 2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3 offers parking.
Does 2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3 have a pool?
No, 2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3 have accessible units?
No, 2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2511 Grant Avenue #3 - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

