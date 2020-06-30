2417 Grant Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this expansive 3 BD 2.5 BA condo in Redondo Beach! Walk into a spacious 2-story home with soaring ceilings, a sleek fireplace, central a/c, and large windows for an abundance of natural light. The kitchen features gorgeous granite counters, handsome wood cabinets, and all stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and range microwave. Designated laundry closet with washer and dryer included. Step outside for a breath of fresh air and sunlight with an exclusive balcony! 2-car attached garage. Convenient to El Nido Park, Torrance Promenade, Trader Joe's, 405 FWY, food, shopping, and more! Less than a mile from South Bay Galleria! Schedule a showing today!