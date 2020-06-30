All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2417 Grant Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2417 Grant Avenue
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

2417 Grant Avenue

2417 Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2417 Grant Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this expansive 3 BD 2.5 BA condo in Redondo Beach! Walk into a spacious 2-story home with soaring ceilings, a sleek fireplace, central a/c, and large windows for an abundance of natural light. The kitchen features gorgeous granite counters, handsome wood cabinets, and all stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and range microwave. Designated laundry closet with washer and dryer included. Step outside for a breath of fresh air and sunlight with an exclusive balcony! 2-car attached garage. Convenient to El Nido Park, Torrance Promenade, Trader Joe's, 405 FWY, food, shopping, and more! Less than a mile from South Bay Galleria! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Grant Avenue have any available units?
2417 Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2417 Grant Avenue have?
Some of 2417 Grant Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Grant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2417 Grant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2417 Grant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2417 Grant Avenue offers parking.
Does 2417 Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2417 Grant Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 2417 Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2417 Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2417 Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 Grant Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2417 Grant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2417 Grant Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedondo Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles