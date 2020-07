Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

1 Bed 1 Bath apartment - Prime Redondo Beach location. Spacious 1 bed 1 bath, in small quiet 6 unit complex. Fresh paint and new Vinyl floors, kitchen with adjacent eating area. Large bedroom and ample closet space. Located within the Redondo Beach school district (scored 8 of 10 by greatschools.com), 1/2 mile to South Bay Galleria, minutes to the 405 & 91 Fwys, less than 3 miles to the beach.



Good credit required

$20 application fee

Street parking only



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5491602)