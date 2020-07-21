All apartments in Redondo Beach
Location

2412 Mathews Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DOUBLE MASTER SUITES! 2 bedrooms (with full attached bathrooms), 2.5 total bathrooms (half bath downstairs), 1521 square feet, front unit so it includes the front yard, fireplace, wet bar, walk-in closets in both bedrooms, wine fridge, large patio off of living room, patio off of master bedroom, updated kitchen appliances, large two-car attached garage, washer/dryer, and refrigerator included.

Rent is $2995/month, the security deposit is $2995. Water and trash included, tenant pays gas and electric. No pets. 1-year lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Mathews Avenue have any available units?
2412 Mathews Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2412 Mathews Avenue have?
Some of 2412 Mathews Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Mathews Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Mathews Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Mathews Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2412 Mathews Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2412 Mathews Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2412 Mathews Avenue offers parking.
Does 2412 Mathews Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2412 Mathews Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Mathews Avenue have a pool?
No, 2412 Mathews Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Mathews Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2412 Mathews Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Mathews Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 Mathews Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Mathews Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 Mathews Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

