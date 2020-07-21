2412 Mathews Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

DOUBLE MASTER SUITES! 2 bedrooms (with full attached bathrooms), 2.5 total bathrooms (half bath downstairs), 1521 square feet, front unit so it includes the front yard, fireplace, wet bar, walk-in closets in both bedrooms, wine fridge, large patio off of living room, patio off of master bedroom, updated kitchen appliances, large two-car attached garage, washer/dryer, and refrigerator included.



Rent is $2995/month, the security deposit is $2995. Water and trash included, tenant pays gas and electric. No pets. 1-year lease.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.