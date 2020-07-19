All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:27 AM

2402 Aviation Blvd D

2402 Aviation Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2402 Aviation Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
*The Redondo Beach Townhouse @ Manhattan Heights* - Property Id: 63966

This amazing home is 1,300 sq ft. It contains 3 bedrooms & 1 & a 1/2 bath/s. Beautiful vaulted ceilings in 2 of the 3 bedroom. WHAT to LOVE ABOUT IT? THE LOCATION ! * The property is in Redondo Beach - across the blvd is Manhattan Beach. its in a GOLD RIBBON school district. The EXT. has a huge patio on the main level w/ custom detailed privacy fencing. A large deck patio w/ attached bonus storage unit is off of the Master Suite. *All of the Major kitchen appliances are (stainless refrigerator, range, and dishwasher) All BRAND NEW! Washer and Dryer hook-ups in the large attached 2 car garage. Re: COMMUNITY- Near public Transpo., shopping and a short bike ride to the strand. Re: Re: PARKING: A big 2 car Attached Garage + storage. Small Pets - not preferred - yet negotiable. Re: Requirements -an approved rental app., a signed rental agreement, 1st months rent $3500. + sec. deposit of $3500.TEXT or CALL owners FOR A VIEWING DATE/TIME. owners - ethan @ 310-990-1655 or tania 310-489-7365
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/63966
Property Id 63966

(RLNE4762263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 Aviation Blvd D have any available units?
2402 Aviation Blvd D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2402 Aviation Blvd D have?
Some of 2402 Aviation Blvd D's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 Aviation Blvd D currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Aviation Blvd D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Aviation Blvd D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2402 Aviation Blvd D is pet friendly.
Does 2402 Aviation Blvd D offer parking?
Yes, 2402 Aviation Blvd D offers parking.
Does 2402 Aviation Blvd D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 Aviation Blvd D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Aviation Blvd D have a pool?
No, 2402 Aviation Blvd D does not have a pool.
Does 2402 Aviation Blvd D have accessible units?
No, 2402 Aviation Blvd D does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Aviation Blvd D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2402 Aviation Blvd D has units with dishwashers.
Does 2402 Aviation Blvd D have units with air conditioning?
No, 2402 Aviation Blvd D does not have units with air conditioning.
