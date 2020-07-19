2402 Aviation Blvd D

Amenities

*The Redondo Beach Townhouse @ Manhattan Heights* - Property Id: 63966



This amazing home is 1,300 sq ft. It contains 3 bedrooms & 1 & a 1/2 bath/s. Beautiful vaulted ceilings in 2 of the 3 bedroom. WHAT to LOVE ABOUT IT? THE LOCATION ! * The property is in Redondo Beach - across the blvd is Manhattan Beach. its in a GOLD RIBBON school district. The EXT. has a huge patio on the main level w/ custom detailed privacy fencing. A large deck patio w/ attached bonus storage unit is off of the Master Suite. *All of the Major kitchen appliances are (stainless refrigerator, range, and dishwasher) All BRAND NEW! Washer and Dryer hook-ups in the large attached 2 car garage. Re: COMMUNITY- Near public Transpo., shopping and a short bike ride to the strand. Re: Re: PARKING: A big 2 car Attached Garage + storage. Small Pets - not preferred - yet negotiable. Re: Requirements -an approved rental app., a signed rental agreement, 1st months rent $3500. + sec. deposit of $3500.TEXT or CALL owners FOR A VIEWING DATE/TIME. owners - ethan @ 310-990-1655 or tania 310-489-7365

