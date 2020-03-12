All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 240 S Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
240 S Broadway
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:13 PM

240 S Broadway

240 South Broadway · (310) 387-7697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

240 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1565 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous townhome built in 1986. Title reflects 3 bedrooms. There are two master en suites and a bonus room on garage level. The large master has double sinks and a walk in shower. Included within the bedroom space is a spacious loft with built in seating. Make a great office space, nursery, etc. This master bedroom has walk in closet and remote controlled shades. Master bath includes ceramic white mosaic tile, porcelain floor tile, newer vanity with Kohler vessel sinks with beautiful goose neck faucets. The 2nd master has a full bathroom and is also a very spacious room. This bathroom features slate floors,ewer vanity with white ceramic vessel sink, granite counters and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen boasts dark slate flooring, granite counters, recessed lighting, stainless appliances, Kraus faucet and newer window coverings. The powder room was remolded and is now a 3/4 bathroom with walk in shower. If using the bonus room as a third bedroom the remodeled 3/4 bathroom is convenient for guests or extended family. The living room has high ceilings and a glass fireplace. Dining area is large enough for entertaining or large gatherings. Other bonuses include A/C, double paned windows, cozy patio great for relaxing or BBQ. This bright end unit as extra windows filling the home with loads of natural light. Walk to Redondo Beach Pier. Close to shopping, dining and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 S Broadway have any available units?
240 S Broadway has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 240 S Broadway have?
Some of 240 S Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
240 S Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 S Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 240 S Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 240 S Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 240 S Broadway does offer parking.
Does 240 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 S Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 240 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 240 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 240 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 240 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 S Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 S Broadway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 240 S Broadway has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 240 S Broadway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity