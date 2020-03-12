240 S Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous townhome built in 1986. Title reflects 3 bedrooms. There are two master en suites and a bonus room on garage level. The large master has double sinks and a walk in shower. Included within the bedroom space is a spacious loft with built in seating. Make a great office space, nursery, etc. This master bedroom has walk in closet and remote controlled shades. Master bath includes ceramic white mosaic tile, porcelain floor tile, newer vanity with Kohler vessel sinks with beautiful goose neck faucets. The 2nd master has a full bathroom and is also a very spacious room. This bathroom features slate floors,ewer vanity with white ceramic vessel sink, granite counters and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen boasts dark slate flooring, granite counters, recessed lighting, stainless appliances, Kraus faucet and newer window coverings. The powder room was remolded and is now a 3/4 bathroom with walk in shower. If using the bonus room as a third bedroom the remodeled 3/4 bathroom is convenient for guests or extended family. The living room has high ceilings and a glass fireplace. Dining area is large enough for entertaining or large gatherings. Other bonuses include A/C, double paned windows, cozy patio great for relaxing or BBQ. This bright end unit as extra windows filling the home with loads of natural light. Walk to Redondo Beach Pier. Close to shopping, dining and schools.