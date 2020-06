230 S Catalina Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator gym parking garage hot tub lobby sauna

WONDERFUL 3RD FLOOR ONE LEVEL UNIT WITH DAZZLING OCEAN AND PARK VIEWS! CROSS THE STREET TO VETERANS PARK, REDONDO BEACH PIER AND THE SPARKLING BEACHES! LIGHT AND BRIGHT THROUGHOUT! EASY ELEVATOR ACCESS! FORCED AIR HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING! FIREPLACE AND WET BAR! ENJOY YOUR PATIO/BALCONY FOR OCEAN VIEWING! COMPLETE EXERCISE FACILITY WITH NEWER EQUIPMENT, SPA AND SAUNA! THIS GORGEOUS UNIT FEATURES NEWER CARPET, INTERIOR PAINT, RECESSED KITCHEN LIGHTS, SMOOTH CEILINGS AND NEWER COOK TOP. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! 2 PARKING SPACES IN THE SUBTERRANEAN GARAGE PLUS ADDITIONAL STORAGE! LOBBY HAS BEEN BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED! ABSOLUTE MOVE-IN CONDITION!