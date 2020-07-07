227 Irena S

Amenities

This stunning remodeled, bright & airy, end unit townhome is located on a beautiful tree-lined street in a desirable South Redondo neighborhood. It has 3 spacious bedrooms + a large bonus room that can be used as a den/office. The master suite has a view of the PV hills and a peek of the ocean. The guest bedroom has its own private deck w a view of the PV hills. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, solid cherry cabinets (some with beveled glass), stainless steel appliances, bkfst bar, and an eating area. There is also a dining area w a wet bar. The bathrooms have granite floors & counters, and the 2 bathrooms upstairs have Velux electric skylights. There are Bellawood Brazilian cherry floors throughout the living area & stairwell. Elegant french doors w beveled glass lead out to the deck off of the living room. Further features include recessed lighting in all rooms, triple paned Xenon gas filled windows, new Amana high-efficiency furnace, Noritz tankless water heater, 2-car attached garage w epoxy floors & upgraded garage doors. This beautifully maintained complex has a community hot tub & sun deck. Incredible townhome with many features!