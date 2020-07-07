All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 227 Irena S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
227 Irena S
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

227 Irena S

227 S Irena Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

227 S Irena Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This stunning remodeled, bright & airy, end unit townhome is located on a beautiful tree-lined street in a desirable South Redondo neighborhood. It has 3 spacious bedrooms + a large bonus room that can be used as a den/office. The master suite has a view of the PV hills and a peek of the ocean. The guest bedroom has its own private deck w a view of the PV hills. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, solid cherry cabinets (some with beveled glass), stainless steel appliances, bkfst bar, and an eating area. There is also a dining area w a wet bar. The bathrooms have granite floors & counters, and the 2 bathrooms upstairs have Velux electric skylights. There are Bellawood Brazilian cherry floors throughout the living area & stairwell. Elegant french doors w beveled glass lead out to the deck off of the living room. Further features include recessed lighting in all rooms, triple paned Xenon gas filled windows, new Amana high-efficiency furnace, Noritz tankless water heater, 2-car attached garage w epoxy floors & upgraded garage doors. This beautifully maintained complex has a community hot tub & sun deck. Incredible townhome with many features!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Irena S have any available units?
227 Irena S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 227 Irena S have?
Some of 227 Irena S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Irena S currently offering any rent specials?
227 Irena S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Irena S pet-friendly?
No, 227 Irena S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 227 Irena S offer parking?
Yes, 227 Irena S offers parking.
Does 227 Irena S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Irena S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Irena S have a pool?
No, 227 Irena S does not have a pool.
Does 227 Irena S have accessible units?
No, 227 Irena S does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Irena S have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Irena S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Irena S have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Irena S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles