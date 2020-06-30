227 Avenue F

Amenities

Location, Location , Location!! The studio is located in the best part of Redondo Beach which is called The Hollywood Riviera. Walking distance to the best restaurants,shopping,supermarkets,and the beach. Unit itself has been newly remodeled with wood floors and no carpet and brand new appliances . The unit and property is very quite and secure. Beach living at its finest! Last tenant lived at this location for over 7 years and we never have any vacancy''s . Call today to see this before it''s gone



Owner pays Sewage and trash.



