Welcome to 226 Avenue A! This 3BD/1BA coastal beach house is located on the coveted Avenues of South Redondo Beach and is less than 2 blocks to the ocean on a palm tree-lined street. All 1294 SF of this beach house has been upgraded including picturesque front and backyard landscaping. The remodeled kitchen includes new granite counter tops, all new s/s appliances (including dishwasher and built-in microwave), chic tile back splash and a large built-in pantry. Located just off the kitchen is access to a covered patio, ideal for grilling and el fresco dining. Has decorative fireplace in living room, fresh paint, new faux-wood plank vinyl floors and recessed lighting throughout. The large bathroom has new granite counters w/double sinks, new tile and all new fixtures. The home has many built-in features including storage cabinets, large front hall closet and a desk in the main hallway, all with updated pulls, knobs and hinges. French doors from the dining room also open to the patio which houses the washer/dryer and connects to a large enclosed, fully landscaped backyard with security door. Superior location that falls within the Award Winning Redondo Unified School District, and within walking distance to restaurants and shopping, not to mention just yards away from the sunny, sandy beaches of the Pacific Ocean along with walking & biking paths along the Esplanade! Small pets are negotiable with additional pet deposit.