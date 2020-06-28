All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
226 Avenue A
226 Avenue A

226 Avenue a · No Longer Available
Location

226 Avenue a, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Welcome to 226 Avenue A! This 3BD/1BA coastal beach house is located on the coveted Avenues of South Redondo Beach and is less than 2 blocks to the ocean on a palm tree-lined street. All 1294 SF of this beach house has been upgraded including picturesque front and backyard landscaping. The remodeled kitchen includes new granite counter tops, all new s/s appliances (including dishwasher and built-in microwave), chic tile back splash and a large built-in pantry. Located just off the kitchen is access to a covered patio, ideal for grilling and el fresco dining. Has decorative fireplace in living room, fresh paint, new faux-wood plank vinyl floors and recessed lighting throughout. The large bathroom has new granite counters w/double sinks, new tile and all new fixtures. The home has many built-in features including storage cabinets, large front hall closet and a desk in the main hallway, all with updated pulls, knobs and hinges. French doors from the dining room also open to the patio which houses the washer/dryer and connects to a large enclosed, fully landscaped backyard with security door. Superior location that falls within the Award Winning Redondo Unified School District, and within walking distance to restaurants and shopping, not to mention just yards away from the sunny, sandy beaches of the Pacific Ocean along with walking & biking paths along the Esplanade! Small pets are negotiable with additional pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Avenue A have any available units?
226 Avenue A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 226 Avenue A have?
Some of 226 Avenue A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
226 Avenue A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Avenue A pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Avenue A is pet friendly.
Does 226 Avenue A offer parking?
No, 226 Avenue A does not offer parking.
Does 226 Avenue A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Avenue A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Avenue A have a pool?
No, 226 Avenue A does not have a pool.
Does 226 Avenue A have accessible units?
No, 226 Avenue A does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Avenue A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Avenue A has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Avenue A have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Avenue A does not have units with air conditioning.

