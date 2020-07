Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful hill-top home with views of Palos Verdes and Redondo Beach. Within walking distance to the beach, shopping mall and award-winning Redondo Beach schools. This spacious, custom painted 3 bedrooms/2 baths home has hardwood floors throughout, a formal family room with a cozy fireplace, separate living room and kitchen, direct access garage and big driveway. Open floor plan and professional kitchen make this home ideal for entertaining.



(RLNE5344974)