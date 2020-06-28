2205 Green Ln.

Amenities
2 Br 2 Ba house w/Bonus Rm, Office, Garage - Property Id: 151596
Remodeled Redondo Beach House with Yard
2205 Green Lane - Completely Renovated and available NOW!
- Charming 2 bedrooms plus 2 bonus rooms,
- Lager Bonus room can be designated as family room or TV room.
- Other Bonus room can be used as an office.
- 2 Bathrooms (Full bathroom completely remodeled)
- Bright living room with hardwood floors,
- New recessed lighting with dimmers throughout
- Tiled/Granite kitchen with all new appliances,
- Microwave and dishwasher included,
- Freshly painted and cleaned,
- Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hookups,
- Charming front yard with new picket fence,
- Large private single car garage with remote opener,
- Private driveway with extra parking for two,
- Private and spacious back and side yard,
- Quiet and upscale Redondo Beach residential neighborhood,
- Centrally located near Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, 405 Fwy, South Bay Galleria
- Small Pets ok with deposit
- Call for Appt. 310-617-5264
