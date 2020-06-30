All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 220 South Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
220 South Broadway
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:57 AM

220 South Broadway

220 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

220 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

volleyball court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
volleyball court
.................................FURNISHED BEACH COTTAGE, block from the beach.........................

This is a unique property...... delightfully restored beach cottage in South Redondo 1 block from the beach & pier.

Fully furnished 1 bedroom cottage comprises a queen-size bed, living room with comfy queen-size sofa/futon bed, fully equipped kitchen, bathroom with clawfoot tub with shower and communal yard.

Weekly Cleaning & laundry service available for additional fee.

Enjoy the ocean & views within minutes from the cottage. Walk, stroll, jog or ride the coastline path that starts here in Redondo and goes all the way to Malibu; ...easily engage in surfing, swimming, volleyball, walking, running, skating, biking, hiking....theres heaps to do in these beach cities & the list continues....art/food/music festivals on the beach, international volleyball tournaments to watch, or if you would rather just relax in our gardens or on the beach and do nothing... you can do that too...

A varied selection of restaurants/cafes are on hand.
We are a quintessential SoCal beach town,close to LA without being in the hectic rush of LA. All is easily accessible by freeways, public transportation, sightseeing tours pick-up at local hotel.

NOTE TO SMOKERS:
OUTDOOR SMOKING ONLY.... ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING IN THE COTTAGE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 South Broadway have any available units?
220 South Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 220 South Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
220 South Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 South Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 220 South Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 220 South Broadway offer parking?
No, 220 South Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 220 South Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 South Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 South Broadway have a pool?
No, 220 South Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 220 South Broadway have accessible units?
No, 220 South Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 220 South Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 South Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 South Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 South Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedondo Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles