220 S Prospect Avenue

Your chance to live in great townhome in the very desirable South Redondo Beach with wonderful schools! Upon entrance on the first level you will enjoy the great open floor plan, tall ceilings, new wood flooring and ample natural light throughout. The living room has a nice gas fireplace and a wet bar with cabinets. Taking couple steps you get to the formal dining area that has a nice view through the windows and in the bright kitchen there is a breakfast nook, plenty of pantry space and a new wine cooler in addition to other kitchen appliances. Up the stairs you will be greeted by the nice skylight above and get to the three Bedrooms. The spacious master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a nice balcony. The other 2 bedrooms are also roomy and sunny. This home also has great outdoor space including a private front porch accessible through the living room as well as a barbecue space in the common area. Taking down the stairs from the living room there is a big multipurpose space for storage, laundry hook-ups and access to the garage. This wonderful home is in close proximity of Redondo Beach Pier, Veterans park, award winning schools and much more that Southbay lifestyle has to offer!