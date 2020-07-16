All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

220 S Prospect Avenue

220 North Prospect Avenue · (310) 291-8122
Location

220 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability



3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1525 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Your chance to live in great townhome in the very desirable South Redondo Beach with wonderful schools! Upon entrance on the first level you will enjoy the great open floor plan, tall ceilings, new wood flooring and ample natural light throughout. The living room has a nice gas fireplace and a wet bar with cabinets. Taking couple steps you get to the formal dining area that has a nice view through the windows and in the bright kitchen there is a breakfast nook, plenty of pantry space and a new wine cooler in addition to other kitchen appliances. Up the stairs you will be greeted by the nice skylight above and get to the three Bedrooms. The spacious master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a nice balcony. The other 2 bedrooms are also roomy and sunny. This home also has great outdoor space including a private front porch accessible through the living room as well as a barbecue space in the common area. Taking down the stairs from the living room there is a big multipurpose space for storage, laundry hook-ups and access to the garage. This wonderful home is in close proximity of Redondo Beach Pier, Veterans park, award winning schools and much more that Southbay lifestyle has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 S Prospect Avenue have any available units?
220 S Prospect Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 S Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 220 S Prospect Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 S Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
220 S Prospect Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 S Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 220 S Prospect Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 220 S Prospect Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 220 S Prospect Avenue offers parking.
Does 220 S Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 S Prospect Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 S Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 220 S Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 220 S Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 220 S Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 220 S Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 S Prospect Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 S Prospect Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 S Prospect Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
