Redondo Beach, CA
220 S Prospect Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

220 S Prospect Avenue

220 South Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

220 South Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
This larger, well maintained, END UNIT TOWNHOME is located in smaller SOUTH REDONDO complex. Kitchen boast GAS STOVE, dishwasher and wine cooler plus breakfast nook. All THREE BEDROOMS are located on the upper floor with TWO BATHROOMS. Main Bedroom has TWO CLOSETS including a generous walk-in. Living & Dining Rooms (plus 1/2 Bath) are located on entry level. BASEMENT LEVEL includes LARGE BONUS ROOM of approximately 300 sq ft (which is not included in total sq. ft above), LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS and SECURED PARKING access with TWO SIDE BY SIDE subterranean spaces adjacent to the unit. There is secured guest parking too. Large sized patio next to the entry, NEWER FLOORING and COOPER REPIPE throughout make this an excellent choice. Convenient location close to all South Redondo Beach amenities and South Bay shopping. Walk or ride your bike to the beach! Will consider one small dog only. Unit available early January 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 S Prospect Avenue have any available units?
220 S Prospect Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 220 S Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 220 S Prospect Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 S Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
220 S Prospect Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 S Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 S Prospect Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 220 S Prospect Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 220 S Prospect Avenue offers parking.
Does 220 S Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 S Prospect Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 S Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 220 S Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 220 S Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 220 S Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 220 S Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 S Prospect Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 S Prospect Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 S Prospect Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
