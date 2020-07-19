220 S Prospect Avenue

Amenities

This larger, well maintained, END UNIT TOWNHOME is located in smaller SOUTH REDONDO complex. Kitchen boast GAS STOVE, dishwasher and wine cooler plus breakfast nook. All THREE BEDROOMS are located on the upper floor with TWO BATHROOMS. Main Bedroom has TWO CLOSETS including a generous walk-in. Living & Dining Rooms (plus 1/2 Bath) are located on entry level. BASEMENT LEVEL includes LARGE BONUS ROOM of approximately 300 sq ft (which is not included in total sq. ft above), LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS and SECURED PARKING access with TWO SIDE BY SIDE subterranean spaces adjacent to the unit. There is secured guest parking too. Large sized patio next to the entry, NEWER FLOORING and COOPER REPIPE throughout make this an excellent choice. Convenient location close to all South Redondo Beach amenities and South Bay shopping. Walk or ride your bike to the beach! Will consider one small dog only. Unit available early January 2019.