215 S Irena Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Amazing custom townhouse. Walking distance to beautiful beaches and Redondo Pier. Wonderful tree lined neighborhood and award winning schools. Great open floor plan and great private back yard. Living room with fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with huge center island, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops throughout kitchen and bathrooms, custom cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood, travertine and carpet floors. Vaulted ceilings, central heating, central vacuum, security system, cable, intercom, sprinklers, cat 5 internet, tank less water heater and A/C. The perfect home.