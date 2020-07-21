All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

215 S Irena Avenue

215 South Irena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

215 South Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing custom townhouse. Walking distance to beautiful beaches and Redondo Pier. Wonderful tree lined neighborhood and award winning schools. Great open floor plan and great private back yard. Living room with fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with huge center island, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops throughout kitchen and bathrooms, custom cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood, travertine and carpet floors. Vaulted ceilings, central heating, central vacuum, security system, cable, intercom, sprinklers, cat 5 internet, tank less water heater and A/C. The perfect home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 S Irena Avenue have any available units?
215 S Irena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 215 S Irena Avenue have?
Some of 215 S Irena Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 S Irena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
215 S Irena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 S Irena Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 S Irena Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 215 S Irena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 215 S Irena Avenue offers parking.
Does 215 S Irena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 S Irena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 S Irena Avenue have a pool?
No, 215 S Irena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 215 S Irena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 215 S Irena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 215 S Irena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 S Irena Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 S Irena Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 215 S Irena Avenue has units with air conditioning.
