213 N Juanita Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this lovely home in sought after South Redondo Beach! Gorgeous detached townhome with two car garage. No expense has been spared and attention to detail shows throughout this spacious four-bedroom two and half bath home. Enter into a lovely two story living room highlighted by custom fireplace and big picture window. A few stairs up and you will come upon a lovely family room adjacent to a chef’s kitchen. Great floor plan with all the bedrooms located on the top-level, including a fabulous master suite with fireplace. This home is truly a gem, just minutes to sandy beaches, harbor activities, shopping, dining, coffeehouses and award-winning schools.