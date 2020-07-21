All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:52 AM

213 N Juanita Avenue

213 North Juanita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

213 North Juanita Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this lovely home in sought after South Redondo Beach! Gorgeous detached townhome with two car garage. No expense has been spared and attention to detail shows throughout this spacious four-bedroom two and half bath home. Enter into a lovely two story living room highlighted by custom fireplace and big picture window. A few stairs up and you will come upon a lovely family room adjacent to a chef’s kitchen. Great floor plan with all the bedrooms located on the top-level, including a fabulous master suite with fireplace. This home is truly a gem, just minutes to sandy beaches, harbor activities, shopping, dining, coffeehouses and award-winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 N Juanita Avenue have any available units?
213 N Juanita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 213 N Juanita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
213 N Juanita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 N Juanita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 213 N Juanita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 213 N Juanita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 213 N Juanita Avenue offers parking.
Does 213 N Juanita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 N Juanita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 N Juanita Avenue have a pool?
No, 213 N Juanita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 213 N Juanita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 213 N Juanita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 213 N Juanita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 N Juanita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 N Juanita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 N Juanita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
