208 S. Broadway

Amenities
Broadway - Property Id: 123918
Beautiful Fully Furnished French County Gem by the Beach!
Just 2 blocks from the beach with restaurants and markets near by.
A must see- 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhouse.
2nd level has kitchen, dining area balcony to hang out and relax and 1/2 bath. Kitchen is fully stocked with dishes, silverware and cookware.
3rd floor has 2 very good size rooms, a bathroom in the hallway, laundry and a master bedroom and bathroom.
Tenant pays gas and electricity.
Rent includes cleaning service.
Has everything just bring your clothes.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/123918p
No Dogs Allowed
