Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
208 S. Broadway
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:55 AM

208 S. Broadway

208 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

208 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Broadway - Property Id: 123918

Beautiful Fully Furnished French County Gem by the Beach!
Just 2 blocks from the beach with restaurants and markets near by.
A must see- 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhouse.
2nd level has kitchen, dining area balcony to hang out and relax and 1/2 bath. Kitchen is fully stocked with dishes, silverware and cookware.
3rd floor has 2 very good size rooms, a bathroom in the hallway, laundry and a master bedroom and bathroom.
Tenant pays gas and electricity.
Rent includes cleaning service.
Has everything just bring your clothes.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/123918p
Property Id 123918

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5232384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 S. Broadway have any available units?
208 S. Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 208 S. Broadway have?
Some of 208 S. Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 S. Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
208 S. Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 S. Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 208 S. Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 208 S. Broadway offer parking?
No, 208 S. Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 208 S. Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 S. Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 S. Broadway have a pool?
No, 208 S. Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 208 S. Broadway have accessible units?
No, 208 S. Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 208 S. Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 S. Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 S. Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 S. Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
