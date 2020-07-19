208 S. Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony furnished range oven refrigerator

Broadway - Property Id: 123918



Beautiful Fully Furnished French County Gem by the Beach!

Just 2 blocks from the beach with restaurants and markets near by.

A must see- 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhouse.

2nd level has kitchen, dining area balcony to hang out and relax and 1/2 bath. Kitchen is fully stocked with dishes, silverware and cookware.

3rd floor has 2 very good size rooms, a bathroom in the hallway, laundry and a master bedroom and bathroom.

Tenant pays gas and electricity.

Rent includes cleaning service.

Has everything just bring your clothes.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/123918p

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5232384)