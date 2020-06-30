204 S Irena Avenue S

All apartments in Redondo Beach
Location

204 South Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
S. Redondo Beach desirable area. It’s only few blocks to the beautiful Pier with nice sandy beach, newly remodeled pier great spots for fishing and lots great restaurants & stores around near by park to enjoy the ocean view! This charming front unit of duplex has one private car garage with remote control and one parking space on driveway. Nicely remodeled kitchen, 1.5 bath, laminated wood floor through out all living area except kitchen and bathrooms have tile floor, Built-in kitchen has newer gas stove and dishwasher, laudatory area inside the kitchen area with washer and gas dryer hookups. Great granite counter tops with breakfast bar, lots of built-in wood cabinets, has window open to the front large enclosed cover patio area great for entertaining and front side gate opens to side yard to the front door of this unit to enter to the living room with large window and formal dining area next to kitchen. Good size (11' x 13' )Master bedroom with 1/2 bath room inside. All 3 bedrooms have mirror sliding door closets and wood shelves inside. granite tops on all bathrooms, Lots cabinets on hallway area and newer water heaters and furnace. Prime schools near by. Nicely landscaping side yard with auto sprinklers system. Water, gardener and trash collection services are paid by landlord. Please no water beds and no smoking! Well trained small dog under 20 pounds will be considered. Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 S Irena Avenue S have any available units?
204 S Irena Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 204 S Irena Avenue S have?
Some of 204 S Irena Avenue S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 S Irena Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
204 S Irena Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 S Irena Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 S Irena Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 204 S Irena Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 204 S Irena Avenue S offers parking.
Does 204 S Irena Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 S Irena Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 S Irena Avenue S have a pool?
No, 204 S Irena Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 204 S Irena Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 204 S Irena Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 204 S Irena Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 S Irena Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 S Irena Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 S Irena Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

