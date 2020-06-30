204 S Irena Avenue S

Amenities

S. Redondo Beach desirable area. It’s only few blocks to the beautiful Pier with nice sandy beach, newly remodeled pier great spots for fishing and lots great restaurants & stores around near by park to enjoy the ocean view! This charming front unit of duplex has one private car garage with remote control and one parking space on driveway. Nicely remodeled kitchen, 1.5 bath, laminated wood floor through out all living area except kitchen and bathrooms have tile floor, Built-in kitchen has newer gas stove and dishwasher, laudatory area inside the kitchen area with washer and gas dryer hookups. Great granite counter tops with breakfast bar, lots of built-in wood cabinets, has window open to the front large enclosed cover patio area great for entertaining and front side gate opens to side yard to the front door of this unit to enter to the living room with large window and formal dining area next to kitchen. Good size (11' x 13' )Master bedroom with 1/2 bath room inside. All 3 bedrooms have mirror sliding door closets and wood shelves inside. granite tops on all bathrooms, Lots cabinets on hallway area and newer water heaters and furnace. Prime schools near by. Nicely landscaping side yard with auto sprinklers system. Water, gardener and trash collection services are paid by landlord. Please no water beds and no smoking! Well trained small dog under 20 pounds will be considered. Great location!