Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Life at the Beach!! Outstanding location within a short walk to the beach and the downtown Riviera Village. Charming 1929 Bungalow with extra detached

bonus room for an office, play room etc.. Updated main house with new wood styled flooring, bright and open floor plan, master bedroom and 2nd bedroom. Large rear yard and an over sized 2+ car garage that makes parking easy. Rare opportunity at the beach!!