Last updated March 17 2020 at 8:35 AM

2019 Ernest Avenue

2019 Ernest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2019 Ernest Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious Cape-cod townhouse with 2085 sf and 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Downstairs has a den and living room to relax at a fireplace, also off the kitchen is a comfortable dining room to entertain guests. Upstairs has three bedrooms and 2 baths for your family and there's an extra large deck off spacious master retreat! Excellent location, short walk to Anderson Park, Award winning schools, Trader Joes & Redondo Performing Arts Center. Within a few minutes drive to freeways, shopping and Manhattan Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Ernest Avenue have any available units?
2019 Ernest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2019 Ernest Avenue have?
Some of 2019 Ernest Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 Ernest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Ernest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Ernest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2019 Ernest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2019 Ernest Avenue offer parking?
No, 2019 Ernest Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2019 Ernest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 Ernest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Ernest Avenue have a pool?
No, 2019 Ernest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Ernest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2019 Ernest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Ernest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2019 Ernest Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2019 Ernest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2019 Ernest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

