2019 Ernest Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious Cape-cod townhouse with 2085 sf and 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Downstairs has a den and living room to relax at a fireplace, also off the kitchen is a comfortable dining room to entertain guests. Upstairs has three bedrooms and 2 baths for your family and there's an extra large deck off spacious master retreat! Excellent location, short walk to Anderson Park, Award winning schools, Trader Joes & Redondo Performing Arts Center. Within a few minutes drive to freeways, shopping and Manhattan Beach.