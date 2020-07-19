2001 Artesia Boulevard

Amenities

For residents 55 years old and older - the Montecito is an intimate collection of condominiums built in 2009. Located just 1.5 miles from the beach, residents will also enjoy nearby conveniences of shopping and dining. This condo boasts spacious kitchens with abundant cabinet space and pantries; large balconies (2) with beautiful views; common out door area with fireplaces, elevator, and gated underground parking. Other features include granite counter tops, stainless appliances, high ceilings, recessed lighting, arched doorways, air conditioning, and a washer/ dryer unit inside of the condo. Two (2) side by side parking spaces are included with this condo. Sorry, no pets. Non smoking complex. One resident must be 55 years or older.