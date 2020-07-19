All apartments in Redondo Beach
2001 Artesia Boulevard

2001 Artesia Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Artesia Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
For residents 55 years old and older - the Montecito is an intimate collection of condominiums built in 2009. Located just 1.5 miles from the beach, residents will also enjoy nearby conveniences of shopping and dining. This condo boasts spacious kitchens with abundant cabinet space and pantries; large balconies (2) with beautiful views; common out door area with fireplaces, elevator, and gated underground parking. Other features include granite counter tops, stainless appliances, high ceilings, recessed lighting, arched doorways, air conditioning, and a washer/ dryer unit inside of the condo. Two (2) side by side parking spaces are included with this condo. Sorry, no pets. Non smoking complex. One resident must be 55 years or older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Artesia Boulevard have any available units?
2001 Artesia Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2001 Artesia Boulevard have?
Some of 2001 Artesia Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Artesia Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Artesia Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Artesia Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Artesia Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2001 Artesia Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Artesia Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2001 Artesia Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 Artesia Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Artesia Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2001 Artesia Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Artesia Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2001 Artesia Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Artesia Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Artesia Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Artesia Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2001 Artesia Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
