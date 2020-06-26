1921 Gates Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Freestanding rear unit is big and spacious! Offering a reverse floorplan - with living areas on upper level with master. Vaulted ceilings and skylights - plus four sets of french doors - create a bright and airy atmosphere with abundant natural light. Lower level has three additional bedrooms, laundry and direct-access 2-car garage.

Great home for entertaining with a terrific flowing floor plan and big deck taking the action outdoors. Dine al-fresco or bbq all year long in your own private back yard retreat!

Super convenient location - close to beach, shops, restaurants, transportation, LAX, freeways, local employers.