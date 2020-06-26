All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:31 AM

1921 Gates Avenue

1921 Gates Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1921 Gates Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Freestanding rear unit is big and spacious! Offering a reverse floorplan - with living areas on upper level with master. Vaulted ceilings and skylights - plus four sets of french doors - create a bright and airy atmosphere with abundant natural light. Lower level has three additional bedrooms, laundry and direct-access 2-car garage.
Great home for entertaining with a terrific flowing floor plan and big deck taking the action outdoors. Dine al-fresco or bbq all year long in your own private back yard retreat!
Super convenient location - close to beach, shops, restaurants, transportation, LAX, freeways, local employers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Gates Avenue have any available units?
1921 Gates Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 1921 Gates Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Gates Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Gates Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Gates Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1921 Gates Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1921 Gates Avenue offers parking.
Does 1921 Gates Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Gates Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Gates Avenue have a pool?
No, 1921 Gates Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1921 Gates Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1921 Gates Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Gates Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1921 Gates Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1921 Gates Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1921 Gates Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
