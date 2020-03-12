All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
1726 Dixon Street
1726 Dixon Street

1726 Dixon Street
Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

1726 Dixon Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, home with designer finishes located on a quiet street in the desirable area of Redondo Beach. The main floor features an open floor plan, featuring a living room with a vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace. Luxury touches include a chandelier and custom made cabinets. Double french doors lead to the spacious balcony, perfect to get some sunshine and a breeze. The kitchen features granite countertops, gorgeous stone backsplash, and recessed lighting to highlight your culinary creations. Equipped with high-end appliances, ample cabinets, and a modern single basin sink, the kitchen is as functional as it is stylish.The large and bright master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom featuring an oversized spa-like shower stall with travertine tiles. The private patio is a great place to BBQ or let the kids play. Landscaping maintenance provided! Attached 2-car side-by-side garage included with washer and dryer hookups and huge storage area above. Convenient to South Bay Galleria, 405 freeway, Mira Costa High school, Manhattan middle school, and more. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Dixon Street have any available units?
1726 Dixon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1726 Dixon Street have?
Some of 1726 Dixon Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 Dixon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Dixon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Dixon Street pet-friendly?
No, 1726 Dixon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1726 Dixon Street offer parking?
Yes, 1726 Dixon Street offers parking.
Does 1726 Dixon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Dixon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Dixon Street have a pool?
No, 1726 Dixon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Dixon Street have accessible units?
No, 1726 Dixon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Dixon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 Dixon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1726 Dixon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1726 Dixon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
