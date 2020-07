Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1718 Van Horne Available 10/01/19 Golden Hills 3 bedroom House - 3 bed 2 1/2 bath family home.

1406 sq. ft.

Hardwood floors in living room w/ceiling track lights

Fireplace

Upgraded kitchen w/granite counters

Stainless steel appliances, Frig included

Front-loading washer & dryer

Huge Master suite w/walk-in closet, large NEW deck off master

Private patio & yard with trees & flower bed

2 car garage w/parking for an additional 2 cars + built-in shelving

Owner pays for gardener

Will consider pet w/submission

One year lease

Available early October

Bordering Hermosa Beach, close to schools, hospitals,

freeways, shopping centers & 7 blocks from the beach!



