1710 Esplanade

VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS! JUST RELEASED! TOP FLOOR CORNER PENTHOUSE! Looking for an extraordinary home? Be a part of this 8 unit boutique residence, all homes offer full ocean views, garage space with storage locker and 2 additional parking spaces (which is almost unheard of at the beach!) The PV to Malibu view will mesmerize you upon entering and is greatly enhanced by the wall of windows! And let's not forget the sunset show each night! Be the lucky one to live here, no expense spared, no detail overlooked! Newer features include open floor plan, high beamed ceiling, newer kitchen, high end custom cabinetry throughout, quartz counters, Frigidaire SS appliances, newer paint, flooring installed with soundproofing treatment, remote front shades, ceiling fan, newer bathroom, mirrored wardrobe, closet organizers, blackout shade, fun contemporary lighting, dual paned windows + more! The commmon area courtyard provides lounging furniture, tables, heaters and gas BBQ for your dining pleasure. Charge your E-vehicle; garage is conduit ready for hookup/charging unit at tenant expense. Property fumigated, major electrical upgrade completed, security entry and vinyl fencing, new landscaping! Just steps to beach with miles of bike/ped paths, close to hiking trails of PV and Riviera Village is just around the corner! You'll feel like you're on vacation every day! Smoke free, pet free environment, no move-in/out fees, no transfer fees. Locally managed with tons of TLC! Must see now!