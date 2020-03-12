All apartments in Redondo Beach
1710 Esplanade

1710 Esplanade · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS! JUST RELEASED! TOP FLOOR CORNER PENTHOUSE! Looking for an extraordinary home? Be a part of this 8 unit boutique residence, all homes offer full ocean views, garage space with storage locker and 2 additional parking spaces (which is almost unheard of at the beach!) The PV to Malibu view will mesmerize you upon entering and is greatly enhanced by the wall of windows! And let's not forget the sunset show each night! Be the lucky one to live here, no expense spared, no detail overlooked! Newer features include open floor plan, high beamed ceiling, newer kitchen, high end custom cabinetry throughout, quartz counters, Frigidaire SS appliances, newer paint, flooring installed with soundproofing treatment, remote front shades, ceiling fan, newer bathroom, mirrored wardrobe, closet organizers, blackout shade, fun contemporary lighting, dual paned windows + more! The commmon area courtyard provides lounging furniture, tables, heaters and gas BBQ for your dining pleasure. Charge your E-vehicle; garage is conduit ready for hookup/charging unit at tenant expense. Property fumigated, major electrical upgrade completed, security entry and vinyl fencing, new landscaping! Just steps to beach with miles of bike/ped paths, close to hiking trails of PV and Riviera Village is just around the corner! You'll feel like you're on vacation every day! Smoke free, pet free environment, no move-in/out fees, no transfer fees. Locally managed with tons of TLC! Must see now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Esplanade have any available units?
1710 Esplanade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1710 Esplanade have?
Some of 1710 Esplanade's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Esplanade currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Esplanade isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Esplanade pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 Esplanade is pet friendly.
Does 1710 Esplanade offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Esplanade does offer parking.
Does 1710 Esplanade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Esplanade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Esplanade have a pool?
No, 1710 Esplanade does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Esplanade have accessible units?
No, 1710 Esplanade does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Esplanade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Esplanade has units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 Esplanade have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 Esplanade does not have units with air conditioning.
