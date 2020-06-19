All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:06 AM

1400 S Catalina Avenue

1400 South Catalina Avenue · (310) 418-4235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1400 South Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 503 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Studio condo with S. Catalina address in Redondo Beach. A stones throw to the amazing Riviera Village with shops, bars, restaurants, banks, medical and 1 block to the beach. In the other direction, Redondo Pier and boat harbor. The ocean features swimming, fishing, surfing. One of the nicest beaches in the area! The property has newer paint, carpet, new sliding doors, deck, big walk-in closet and an additional wall of cabinets. Small kitchenette with stove and refrigerator, included, electric fireplace plus electric wall heater. One parking space with gated garage entry. Also a locked entry for security. Enter the building from Avenue F. The building is in very nice condition with new updates that make the entire complex feel nice and secure. All utilities included, coin operated washer/dryer on same floor, in the building. This is a fabulous location and won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 S Catalina Avenue have any available units?
1400 S Catalina Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1400 S Catalina Avenue have?
Some of 1400 S Catalina Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 S Catalina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1400 S Catalina Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 S Catalina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1400 S Catalina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1400 S Catalina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1400 S Catalina Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1400 S Catalina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 S Catalina Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 S Catalina Avenue have a pool?
No, 1400 S Catalina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1400 S Catalina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1400 S Catalina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 S Catalina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 S Catalina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 S Catalina Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 S Catalina Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
