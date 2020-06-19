1400 S Catalina Avenue

Amenities

Studio condo with S. Catalina address in Redondo Beach. A stones throw to the amazing Riviera Village with shops, bars, restaurants, banks, medical and 1 block to the beach. In the other direction, Redondo Pier and boat harbor. The ocean features swimming, fishing, surfing. One of the nicest beaches in the area! The property has newer paint, carpet, new sliding doors, deck, big walk-in closet and an additional wall of cabinets. Small kitchenette with stove and refrigerator, included, electric fireplace plus electric wall heater. One parking space with gated garage entry. Also a locked entry for security. Enter the building from Avenue F. The building is in very nice condition with new updates that make the entire complex feel nice and secure. All utilities included, coin operated washer/dryer on same floor, in the building. This is a fabulous location and won't last.