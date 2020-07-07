All apartments in Redondo Beach
140 The Village
140 The Village

140 The Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

140 The Village Drive, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
Gorgeous ocean and harbor views from this remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Seascape stunner. Facing directly over the King Harbor entry, one catches a constant and entertaining view of colorful sails and boats with the blue ocean. Upgrades are fabulous with the open feel of this floor plan. The inviting fireplace is a great place for lounging while you stare out into the ocean. The kitchen with views has been richly appointed with nice cabinets, granite countertops that glisten underneath the recessed lighting – along with stainless appliances and a washer/dryer unit. Both baths have nice finishes and no detail has been missed on this ocean-front condo. Not only does this exemplify a move-in ready property but it offers life at a resort with amenities of pool, 2 spas and proximity to the bike and jogging path with a short stroll to the beach. Don’t miss the 2 side by side parking spaces and large storage unit to boot. What are you waiting for?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 The Village have any available units?
140 The Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 140 The Village have?
Some of 140 The Village's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 The Village currently offering any rent specials?
140 The Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 The Village pet-friendly?
No, 140 The Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 140 The Village offer parking?
Yes, 140 The Village offers parking.
Does 140 The Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 The Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 The Village have a pool?
Yes, 140 The Village has a pool.
Does 140 The Village have accessible units?
Yes, 140 The Village has accessible units.
Does 140 The Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 The Village has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 The Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 The Village does not have units with air conditioning.

