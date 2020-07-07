140 The Village

Amenities
Gorgeous ocean and harbor views from this remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Seascape stunner. Facing directly over the King Harbor entry, one catches a constant and entertaining view of colorful sails and boats with the blue ocean. Upgrades are fabulous with the open feel of this floor plan. The inviting fireplace is a great place for lounging while you stare out into the ocean. The kitchen with views has been richly appointed with nice cabinets, granite countertops that glisten underneath the recessed lighting – along with stainless appliances and a washer/dryer unit. Both baths have nice finishes and no detail has been missed on this ocean-front condo. Not only does this exemplify a move-in ready property but it offers life at a resort with amenities of pool, 2 spas and proximity to the bike and jogging path with a short stroll to the beach. Don’t miss the 2 side by side parking spaces and large storage unit to boot. What are you waiting for?