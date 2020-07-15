All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like Sea Breeze Beach Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
Sea Breeze Beach Apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:04 PM

Sea Breeze Beach Apartments

341 Calle Miramar · (858) 683-6332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

341 Calle Miramar, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sea Breeze Beach Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
granite counters
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
bbq/grill
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!

Sea Breeze Apartments at the Beach is located in a Redondo Beach neighborhood minutes from the beach, shopping and dining at Riviera Village, entertainment venues, and local schools. Make the choice from one of our stylishly designed one and two bedroom floor plans. With contemporary interiors and amazing amenities, there's something for everyone at Sea Breeze Apartments at the Beach! Our one and two bedroom floor plans feature spacious and bright living rooms, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows, and ocean views in select locations. Experience the ocean air year-round by relaxing at our outdoor lounge, mingling with neighbors in our BBQ area, or enjoying our courtyard.

*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Studio - $1,000, 1 Bed 1 Bath - $1,000, 2 Bed 1 Bath - $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Assigned carports.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sea Breeze Beach Apartments have any available units?
Sea Breeze Beach Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does Sea Breeze Beach Apartments have?
Some of Sea Breeze Beach Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sea Breeze Beach Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sea Breeze Beach Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sea Breeze Beach Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Sea Breeze Beach Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does Sea Breeze Beach Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sea Breeze Beach Apartments offers parking.
Does Sea Breeze Beach Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sea Breeze Beach Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sea Breeze Beach Apartments have a pool?
No, Sea Breeze Beach Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Sea Breeze Beach Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sea Breeze Beach Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sea Breeze Beach Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Sea Breeze Beach Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Sea Breeze Beach Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Sea Breeze Beach Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Sea Breeze Beach Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity