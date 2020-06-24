All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated September 16 2019 at 3:09 AM

140 The Village

140 the Village · No Longer Available
Location

140 the Village, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
~ Ocean, Harbor & Greenbelt views in the very sought after Seascape II Complex ~ Great location situated in a Resort Style community with Pool/Spa providing easy access to award-winning schools, the beach, shops & restaurants. Beautifully well maintained grounds and ideal location for all South Bay amenities and activities. The unit includes a large wrap around view balcony, refrigerator, inside washer/dryer & microwave. *** Also included are water, trash, gas heat, Direct TV (basic) & two underground side by side parking spaces with storage locker ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 The Village have any available units?
140 The Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 140 The Village have?
Some of 140 The Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 The Village currently offering any rent specials?
140 The Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 The Village pet-friendly?
No, 140 The Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 140 The Village offer parking?
Yes, 140 The Village offers parking.
Does 140 The Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 The Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 The Village have a pool?
Yes, 140 The Village has a pool.
Does 140 The Village have accessible units?
No, 140 The Village does not have accessible units.
Does 140 The Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 The Village has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 The Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 The Village does not have units with air conditioning.
