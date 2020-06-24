140 The Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

~ Ocean, Harbor & Greenbelt views in the very sought after Seascape II Complex ~ Great location situated in a Resort Style community with Pool/Spa providing easy access to award-winning schools, the beach, shops & restaurants. Beautifully well maintained grounds and ideal location for all South Bay amenities and activities. The unit includes a large wrap around view balcony, refrigerator, inside washer/dryer & microwave. *** Also included are water, trash, gas heat, Direct TV (basic) & two underground side by side parking spaces with storage locker ***