Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1228 Prospect Ave

1228 South Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1228 South Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Thank you for giving us an opportunity to take a look at our
new available new construction property in Redondo Beach, Ca
and to build a good relationship for the future and service your needs.
I am sending you some detail information about this property.
please let us know any feedback,
or questions that you might have....

Anyhow,

I am Tony in the Sales Public Relations:
We have a open vacancy property for ONLY FRONT UNIT RENTAL

UTILITIES INCLUDED

PET-FRIENDLY With ONLY SMALL DOGS
The BACK UNIT IS ALREADY RENTED.

is across a very nice park, near the Beach, Trader Joes, Bank, Gas Station, calm area, private inclusion, new showers, new bathrooms, new rooms, new kitchen, the spectacular of new jacuzzi, ; close to the beach within walking distance about 10 minutes. This wonderful place is good for Executive, Presidents, Vice-Presidents, CFO, Managers, couples, solo adventurers, and business travelers and the likes for a fantastic memories that you can take with forever. START EXPLORING NEW OPTIONS, YES
FINE : RENTAL VACATION HOME
Accommodates: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Bedrooms: 2
Beds: 2

UPDATE INFORMATION: FREE EV ELECTRICAL CHARGER INSTALLED ON PROPERTY FOR ELECTRICAL CARS

CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION TODAY
Rate Per Day is $234
310.533.5400
BRAND NEW
Amenities
NEW
Jaccuzzi
New
Fireplace Fit outside
and
New Fireplace Inside
New
Refrig
New
Kitchen
Brand New Tv In Bedroom
And Brand New TV In LIVING ROOM

New
Shower Steamer
NEW
Washer
&
Dryer

Private drive way parking access to the house

If Any Questions You
Can Email us or call the office
Ask For Travis or Tony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Prospect Ave have any available units?
1228 Prospect Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1228 Prospect Ave have?
Some of 1228 Prospect Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Prospect Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Prospect Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Prospect Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1228 Prospect Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1228 Prospect Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1228 Prospect Ave does offer parking.
Does 1228 Prospect Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 Prospect Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Prospect Ave have a pool?
No, 1228 Prospect Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Prospect Ave have accessible units?
No, 1228 Prospect Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Prospect Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 Prospect Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 Prospect Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 Prospect Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
