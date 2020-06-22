1228 Prospect Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry new construction parking recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

Thank you for giving us an opportunity to take a look at our

new available new construction property in Redondo Beach, Ca

and to build a good relationship for the future and service your needs.

I am sending you some detail information about this property.

please let us know any feedback,

or questions that you might have....



Anyhow,



I am Tony in the Sales Public Relations:

We have a open vacancy property for ONLY FRONT UNIT RENTAL



UTILITIES INCLUDED



PET-FRIENDLY With ONLY SMALL DOGS

The BACK UNIT IS ALREADY RENTED.



is across a very nice park, near the Beach, Trader Joes, Bank, Gas Station, calm area, private inclusion, new showers, new bathrooms, new rooms, new kitchen, the spectacular of new jacuzzi, ; close to the beach within walking distance about 10 minutes. This wonderful place is good for Executive, Presidents, Vice-Presidents, CFO, Managers, couples, solo adventurers, and business travelers and the likes for a fantastic memories that you can take with forever. START EXPLORING NEW OPTIONS, YES

FINE : RENTAL VACATION HOME

Accommodates: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Bedrooms: 2

Beds: 2



UPDATE INFORMATION: FREE EV ELECTRICAL CHARGER INSTALLED ON PROPERTY FOR ELECTRICAL CARS



CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION TODAY

Rate Per Day is $234

310.533.5400

BRAND NEW

Amenities

NEW

Jaccuzzi

New

Fireplace Fit outside

and

New Fireplace Inside

New

Refrig

New

Kitchen

Brand New Tv In Bedroom

And Brand New TV In LIVING ROOM



New

Shower Steamer

NEW

Washer

&

Dryer



Private drive way parking access to the house



If Any Questions You

Can Email us or call the office

Ask For Travis or Tony