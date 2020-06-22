1228 Prospect Ave

Amenities
Thank you for giving us an opportunity to take a look at our
new available new construction property in Redondo Beach, Ca
and to build a good relationship for the future and service your needs.
I am sending you some detail information about this property.
please let us know any feedback,
or questions that you might have....
Anyhow,
I am Tony in the Sales Public Relations:
We have a open vacancy property for ONLY FRONT UNIT RENTAL
UTILITIES INCLUDED
PET-FRIENDLY With ONLY SMALL DOGS
The BACK UNIT IS ALREADY RENTED.
is across a very nice park, near the Beach, Trader Joes, Bank, Gas Station, calm area, private inclusion, new showers, new bathrooms, new rooms, new kitchen, the spectacular of new jacuzzi, ; close to the beach within walking distance about 10 minutes. This wonderful place is good for Executive, Presidents, Vice-Presidents, CFO, Managers, couples, solo adventurers, and business travelers and the likes for a fantastic memories that you can take with forever. START EXPLORING NEW OPTIONS, YES
FINE : RENTAL VACATION HOME
Accommodates: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Bedrooms: 2
Beds: 2
UPDATE INFORMATION: FREE EV ELECTRICAL CHARGER INSTALLED ON PROPERTY FOR ELECTRICAL CARS
CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION TODAY
Rate Per Day is $234
310.533.5400
BRAND NEW
NEW
Jaccuzzi
New
Fireplace Fit outside
and
New Fireplace Inside
New
Refrig
New
Kitchen
Brand New Tv In Bedroom
And Brand New TV In LIVING ROOM
New
Shower Steamer
NEW
Washer
&
Dryer
Private drive way parking access to the house
If Any Questions You
Can Email us or call the office
Ask For Travis or Tony