1226 S Helberta Avenue

Located in the coveted, "Avenues" section of South Redondo Beach! This is a unique opportunity to live in a brand new loft, walking distance to the beach and the Riviera Village. This second story, detached home features a soaring vaulted ceiling with a beautiful ceiling fan, custom cabinetry, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances, oak flooring, an in-unit washer/dryer, air conditioning and attic space for additional storage. The home has tons of natural light. Enjoy sunsets and cool breezes overlooking the treetops from the deck. This loft provides privacy and the feel of a meticulously designed single family home-- all situated on a beautiful tree lined street.