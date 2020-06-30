All apartments in Redondo Beach
1226 S Helberta Avenue

1226 South Helberta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1226 South Helberta Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Located in the coveted, "Avenues" section of South Redondo Beach! This is a unique opportunity to live in a brand new loft, walking distance to the beach and the Riviera Village. This second story, detached home features a soaring vaulted ceiling with a beautiful ceiling fan, custom cabinetry, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances, oak flooring, an in-unit washer/dryer, air conditioning and attic space for additional storage. The home has tons of natural light. Enjoy sunsets and cool breezes overlooking the treetops from the deck. This loft provides privacy and the feel of a meticulously designed single family home-- all situated on a beautiful tree lined street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 S Helberta Avenue have any available units?
1226 S Helberta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1226 S Helberta Avenue have?
Some of 1226 S Helberta Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 S Helberta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1226 S Helberta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 S Helberta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1226 S Helberta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1226 S Helberta Avenue offer parking?
No, 1226 S Helberta Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1226 S Helberta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1226 S Helberta Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 S Helberta Avenue have a pool?
No, 1226 S Helberta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1226 S Helberta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1226 S Helberta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 S Helberta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 S Helberta Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 S Helberta Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1226 S Helberta Avenue has units with air conditioning.

