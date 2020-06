Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage sauna

1 Block to the Beach Short Walk to Riviera Village, great bars and restaurants Many upgrades throughout Large Dry Sauna/ Jacuzzi Tub in Master 2 Front Balconies 3 Bedrooms all on same floor. 4th Bedroom off the garage down stairs with full bath, great mother in law quarters. Sliding Back Door opens to enclosed Patio Upgraded Kitchens and Bathrooms Upgraded Hardwood and Tile floor throughout Large 2 Car Garage with storage Will consider l pets Location Location Location