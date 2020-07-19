All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

121 S Broadway

121 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

121 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
This wonderful, detached townhome feels like a single family home including a spacious private patio with enough room for your hot tub (220v outlet already conveniently placed). A block to the beach, pier, restaurants and shopping. Open floor plan with French doors leading to the patio, which when open, extends the living space when entertaining or just settling in at home. Abundant sunlight throughout the day on both levels. Updated kitchen including granite counters, tile floors and plenty of storage with an adjacent laundry room and powder room. Both bedrooms are upstairs and the Master includes a walk-in closet and a sitting area with a gas-burning fireplace. The second bedroom is also a good size. Redondo Beach's award-winning schools are close by. If you are looking for beach living, with no common walls, at an affordable price, you must check out this lovely home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 S Broadway have any available units?
121 S Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 121 S Broadway have?
Some of 121 S Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
121 S Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 S Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 121 S Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 121 S Broadway offer parking?
No, 121 S Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 121 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 S Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 121 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 121 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 121 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 121 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 S Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 S Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 S Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
