121 S Broadway

This wonderful, detached townhome feels like a single family home including a spacious private patio with enough room for your hot tub (220v outlet already conveniently placed). A block to the beach, pier, restaurants and shopping. Open floor plan with French doors leading to the patio, which when open, extends the living space when entertaining or just settling in at home. Abundant sunlight throughout the day on both levels. Updated kitchen including granite counters, tile floors and plenty of storage with an adjacent laundry room and powder room. Both bedrooms are upstairs and the Master includes a walk-in closet and a sitting area with a gas-burning fireplace. The second bedroom is also a good size. Redondo Beach's award-winning schools are close by. If you are looking for beach living, with no common walls, at an affordable price, you must check out this lovely home.