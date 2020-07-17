All apartments in Redondo Beach
120 The Village 405

120 The Village Drive · (310) 801-1933
Location

120 The Village Drive, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 120 The Village 405 · Avail. now

$5,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
For the Beach Lifestyle -This Home Has It All and More! - Tastefully remodeled contemporary with panoramic views of King Harbor & Santa Monica Bay - Malibu to P.V. & Catalina. Top floor unit situated at the highest & furthest West point of the building, Entering the home to soaring ceilings one finds a floor plan which is thoughtful, functional & amazingly relaxing. Whether entertaining or seeking sanctuary you'll experience a sense of peace, comfort and arrival. The public & private areas of the home are smartly and sophisticatedly separated. From the entry hall one finds the living room, facing Southwest, featuring soaring ceilings, tile surrounded wood burning fireplace, stunning white stone work, a blue water view daybed, & massive glass door leading to the expansive balcony. Back inside, just off the living room is an intimate dining room with ocean views and easy access to the masterfully appointed kitchen. Back at the entry, the loft is accessed via a stairway and features a bay window which frames the beach & P.V. like a postcard. Just off the loft is a private octagon shaped balcony with stunning top of the world views. The private areas of the home are access through a large pocket door. The master bedroom is generously sized & perfectly oriented. Just off the main room one enters the dream bath, with direct access to the walk-in wardrobe, & flooded with natural light from the skylight. This space has multiple focal points; the glass enclosed shower with rain head, the floating vanity, the elegant free standing tub.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 The Village 405 have any available units?
120 The Village 405 has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 The Village 405 have?
Some of 120 The Village 405's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 The Village 405 currently offering any rent specials?
120 The Village 405 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 The Village 405 pet-friendly?
No, 120 The Village 405 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 120 The Village 405 offer parking?
No, 120 The Village 405 does not offer parking.
Does 120 The Village 405 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 The Village 405 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 The Village 405 have a pool?
Yes, 120 The Village 405 has a pool.
Does 120 The Village 405 have accessible units?
No, 120 The Village 405 does not have accessible units.
Does 120 The Village 405 have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 The Village 405 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 The Village 405 have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 The Village 405 does not have units with air conditioning.
