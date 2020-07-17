120 The Village 405

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

For the Beach Lifestyle -This Home Has It All and More! - Tastefully remodeled contemporary with panoramic views of King Harbor & Santa Monica Bay - Malibu to P.V. & Catalina. Top floor unit situated at the highest & furthest West point of the building, Entering the home to soaring ceilings one finds a floor plan which is thoughtful, functional & amazingly relaxing. Whether entertaining or seeking sanctuary you'll experience a sense of peace, comfort and arrival. The public & private areas of the home are smartly and sophisticatedly separated. From the entry hall one finds the living room, facing Southwest, featuring soaring ceilings, tile surrounded wood burning fireplace, stunning white stone work, a blue water view daybed, & massive glass door leading to the expansive balcony. Back inside, just off the living room is an intimate dining room with ocean views and easy access to the masterfully appointed kitchen. Back at the entry, the loft is accessed via a stairway and features a bay window which frames the beach & P.V. like a postcard. Just off the loft is a private octagon shaped balcony with stunning top of the world views. The private areas of the home are access through a large pocket door. The master bedroom is generously sized & perfectly oriented. Just off the main room one enters the dream bath, with direct access to the walk-in wardrobe, & flooded with natural light from the skylight. This space has multiple focal points; the glass enclosed shower with rain head, the floating vanity, the elegant free standing tub.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5891796)